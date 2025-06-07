Tinder Account Under Scanner: Punjab Police Probe Dating App Profile Suspected To Be Linked To Amritpal Singh
The police have asked Tinder to provide user data including the account holder's name, date of birth, phone number, IP logs (since January 1, 2019), location data, email addresses, chat records, contacts, photographs, and media files associated with the account.Case against Amritpal Singh
According to the Faridkot police, Gurpreet Singh-a member of Amritpal's 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and vocal critic of Amritpal Singh-was shot dead on October 9, 2024, while returning home from a village Gurdwara, reported PTI.
The case is being probed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.Also Read | Punjab: Khalistani extremist Amritpal Singh's detention extended by a year
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had earlier alleged that the murder was carried out at Amritpal's behest. Authorities also claim gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla masterminded the killing, as per PTI.Also Read | Amit Shah on Amritpal: Won't allow terrorism, driven by any political ideology
Two shooters have already been arrested in connection with the crime.What does the letter to Tinder say
In a letter dated May 26, accessed by PTI, Punjab Police formally requested Tinder's assistance, stating:
“On October 9, 2024, Gurpreet Singh, an online activist who managed the Facebook page 'Hari Nau Talks' and was outspoken against Amritpal Singh, was murdered by two motorcycle-borne assailants. During the investigation, a Tinder profile under the name 'Amrit Sandhu' was discovered and is suspected to be linked to the primary accused, Amritpal Singh.”More about Amritpal Singh
Amritpal Singh, currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA), rose to prominence for reviving pro-Khalistan rhetoric and modelling himself after slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.Also Read | Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh's father to launch political party on Jan 14
Singh and nine aides were detained under the NSA in 2023.
(with inputs from agencies)
