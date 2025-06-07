403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia's Non-Mining Exports Mark Record Growth In Early 2025, But Trade Deficit Persists
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from Colombia's Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism show the country's non-mining exports surged in early 2025, reflecting a strategic shift away from reliance on oil and coal.
Between January and March, non-mining exports grew by 24.7% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $1.89 billion in January alone.
These exports now account for about half of Colombia's total foreign sales, a notable increase from previous years.
Agriculture and agro-industry drove this growth. Coffee exports rose by over 100% in value in the first quarter, while beef sales abroad jumped 223%.
Other strong performers included flowers, which increased by 15%, and Tahiti lemons, up 6%. Industrial goods, such as palm oil, electrical transformers, and beauty products, also saw double-digit growth.
Palm oil exports rose 35.8%, while electrical transformers increased 22.9%. These figures come from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), which tracks all official trade data.
March 2025 marked a record for Colombian agricultural and agro-industrial exports, which reached $1.4 billion, the highest for any March since 1995.
Colombia's Non-Mining Exports Mark Record Growth in Early 2025, But Trade Deficit Persists
Coffee alone accounted for $311.5 million, up 131% from the previous year. The volume of agricultural exports also increased, with coffee and avocado shipments rising sharply.
Regional contributions played a key role, with departments like Antioquia , Caldas, and Huila showing the highest growth rates.
Despite this export boom, Colombia's trade deficit widened. In February 2025, the deficit reached $1.24 billion, up 63% from a year earlier.
This happened because imports, especially of manufactured goods and machinery from China, rose faster than total exports.
Non-mining exports now make up 60% of Colombia's foreign sales, up from 53% in 2024, but the fall in coal and petroleum exports continues to weigh on the overall trade balance.
Colombia's government has prioritized supporting non-mining sectors to reduce vulnerability to commodity price swings.
Officials have highlighted the need for more high-value-added exports and regional integration into global supply chains.
The current growth in agriculture and industry signals progress, but the persistent trade deficit shows that challenges remain.
Colombia's ability to sustain this export momentum, while managing rising imports and volatile commodity prices, will shape its economic outlook in the coming years.
Between January and March, non-mining exports grew by 24.7% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $1.89 billion in January alone.
These exports now account for about half of Colombia's total foreign sales, a notable increase from previous years.
Agriculture and agro-industry drove this growth. Coffee exports rose by over 100% in value in the first quarter, while beef sales abroad jumped 223%.
Other strong performers included flowers, which increased by 15%, and Tahiti lemons, up 6%. Industrial goods, such as palm oil, electrical transformers, and beauty products, also saw double-digit growth.
Palm oil exports rose 35.8%, while electrical transformers increased 22.9%. These figures come from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), which tracks all official trade data.
March 2025 marked a record for Colombian agricultural and agro-industrial exports, which reached $1.4 billion, the highest for any March since 1995.
Colombia's Non-Mining Exports Mark Record Growth in Early 2025, But Trade Deficit Persists
Coffee alone accounted for $311.5 million, up 131% from the previous year. The volume of agricultural exports also increased, with coffee and avocado shipments rising sharply.
Regional contributions played a key role, with departments like Antioquia , Caldas, and Huila showing the highest growth rates.
Despite this export boom, Colombia's trade deficit widened. In February 2025, the deficit reached $1.24 billion, up 63% from a year earlier.
This happened because imports, especially of manufactured goods and machinery from China, rose faster than total exports.
Non-mining exports now make up 60% of Colombia's foreign sales, up from 53% in 2024, but the fall in coal and petroleum exports continues to weigh on the overall trade balance.
Colombia's government has prioritized supporting non-mining sectors to reduce vulnerability to commodity price swings.
Officials have highlighted the need for more high-value-added exports and regional integration into global supply chains.
The current growth in agriculture and industry signals progress, but the persistent trade deficit shows that challenges remain.
Colombia's ability to sustain this export momentum, while managing rising imports and volatile commodity prices, will shape its economic outlook in the coming years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment