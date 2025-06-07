403
Brazil Emerges As Agricultural Drone Leader With 35,000 Fleet
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture reports a surge in agricultural drone use, with the national fleet climbing from just over 1,100 registered units in 2022 to more than 8,300 in 2024.
Leading drone manufacturer DJI estimates the real number, including unregistered and dealer inventory, could approach 20,000 units, with ambitions to reach 30,000 by 2025.
This rapid expansion reflects Brazil's drive to modernize farming and stay competitive in global agribusiness.
The government's 2021 regulation simplified drone registration and pilot licensing, making it easier for farmers to adopt the technology.
Drones now play a central role in spraying, crop mapping, and yield monitoring, offering significant cost and labor savings.
For example, coffee growers using drones have cut operational costs by up to 70% compared to manual methods and halved chemical use in some cases.
Brazil's vast farmland and labor shortages have accelerated drone adoption, especially in large-scale operations.
The market for agricultural drones in Brazil was valued at $77.4 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $291.9 million by 2030, according to Grand View Research.
Brazil Emerges as Agricultural Drone Leader With 35,000 Fleet
Mapping and surveying applications lead growth, while leasing options help smaller producers access the technology.
Despite progress, challenges remain. Not all drones are registered, and there is a shortage of trained pilots.
The Ministry of Agriculture continues to update rules to keep pace with the technology, aiming to ensure safety and traceability.
As the sector matures, Brazil's experience offers a model for other countries seeking to balance innovation, productivity, and regulatory oversight in agriculture.
