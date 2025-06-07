403
Anupama Spoiler Alert: Anupama Faces New Struggle Rahi Faces THIS Problem
Anupama faces new struggles in Mumbai. Amidst misunderstandings and troubles, will she stand strong?Lots of drama is going on in Anupama. Currently, the show depicts Anupama leaving everything behind and moving to Mumbai. However, her troubles don't seem to end there.It's Anupama's first day at work, and a man leers at her. When she confronts him, he falsely accuses her of making advances.Anupama's boss scolds her, and she breaks down. The man records a video, which quickly goes viral.Anupama runs home and steps on glass, injuring her foot. Her roommates want to take action, but she refuses.Her roommates plan a trip to Juhu Beach, but Anupama refuses, remembering Anuj, and locks herself in her room.At the Kothari house, everyone celebrates Rahi's birthday. Khyati arrives and blames Rahi for Aryan's loss, even throwing her cake.
