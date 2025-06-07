Kapil Sharma To Sunil Grover: Check Fees Of 'Great Indian Kapil Show 3' Actors

The Kapil Sharma Show team's fees are out! Find out how much everyone, from Kapil to Krushna and Kiku, is earning from the show

Media reports say Kapil Sharma charges ₹5 crores per episode.Sunil Grover reportedly charges ₹25 lakhs per episode.Archana Puran Singh takes home ₹10 lakhs per episode.Krushna Abhishek reportedly charges ₹10 lakhs per episode.Kiku Sharda earns ₹7 lakhs for the show.Rajiv Thakur charges ₹6 lakhs for the show.