Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kapil Sharma To Sunil Grover: Check Fees Of 'Great Indian Kapil Show 3' Actors

Kapil Sharma To Sunil Grover: Check Fees Of 'Great Indian Kapil Show 3' Actors


2025-06-07 08:17:46
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Kapil Sharma Show team's fees are out! Find out how much everyone, from Kapil to Krushna and Kiku, is earning from the show

Media reports say Kapil Sharma charges ₹5 crores per episode.Sunil Grover reportedly charges ₹25 lakhs per episode.Archana Puran Singh takes home ₹10 lakhs per episode.Krushna Abhishek reportedly charges ₹10 lakhs per episode.Kiku Sharda earns ₹7 lakhs for the show.Rajiv Thakur charges ₹6 lakhs for the show.

MENAFN07062025007385015968ID1109647811

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search