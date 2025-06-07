Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cliub World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Won't Participate, Prioritizes National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that he will not take part in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, stating that his focus remains solely on the Portuguese national team.

National team takes priority

Speaking to the media ahead of the UEFA Nations League final in Munich, the Al-Nassr forward was clear in his position:

“Going to the Club World Cup is irrelevant, what matters is the national team,” he stated firmly.

Multiple invitations turned down

Ronaldo revealed that he had received numerous offers to participate in the tournament, saying,

“Yes, there were many contacts-some made sense, others did not. I'm not going to the Club World Cup, but I've received many invitations.”

At 39, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to be a key figure for Portugal. With his sights set on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, likely his final major international tournament, Ronaldo reaffirmed that his commitment to the national team takes precedence over any club competition.

