WTC 2025 Final: Milestone Watch For Khawaja, Cummins Ahead Of SA Clash

As Australia's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) title defence against South Africa draws closer, two of team's brightest stars in the ongoing cycle, skipper Pat Cummins and opener Usman Khawaja have big milestone to chase.

Australia will be aiming to become the first-ever side to defend their ICC WTC mace as they take on Proteas in the 'Ultimate Test' from June 11 onwards at Lord's. If Australia wants to end the match with their hands on the shiny mace intact, they would need opener Khawaja to give them rock-solid starts and Cummins to pick up major wickets to send a powerful SA batting attack consisting of skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, etc, packing.

Khawaja, Australia's top run-getter in the cycle so far with 1,422 runs in 19 Tests and 37 innings at an average of 41.82, with two centuries and six fifties, needs just 70 runs to touch the 6,000 run mark in the long format.

Currently, Khawaja has scored 5,930 runs in 80 Tests at an average of 45.61, with 16 centuries and 27 fifties in 144 innings and the best score of 232. Khawaja is the 16th-highest run-getter for Australia.

In all of the WTC cycles since 2019 onwards, Khawaja is the fifth-highest run-getter overall and Australia's third-best batter behind Marnus Labuschagne (4,186 runs in 52 Tests with 11 centuries and 22 fifties) and Steve Smith (4,072 runs in 52 Tests with 13 tons and 17 fifties).

Khawaja has made 3,165 runs in 39 Tests of his WTC career, with an average of 48.69, including eight centuries and 13 fifties. His best score is 232.

Also, skipper Cummins is just six wickets away from 300 Test wickets, he could become the eighth Aussie bowler and sixth pacer from his nation to do so. In 67 Tests so far, he has taken 294 wickets at an average of 22.43, with best figures of 6/23. He has also taken a total of 13 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket hauls.

In the ongoing cycle, he has taken a massive 73 scalps in 17 Tests at an average of just above 24, with best figures of 6/91 and five five-wicket hauls, standing just behind Jasprit Bumrah of India (77 scalps in 15 Tests at an average of 15.09).

In all of WTC cycles since 2019, Cummins has been the second-highest wicket-taker, with 200 scalps at an average of 22.63, best figures of 6/91 and nine five-wicket hauls. He stands behind spinner Nathan Lyon (210 scalps in 50 Tests at an average of 26.85).

Australia squad for WTC final: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.