10-Hour-Workday In Andhra Pradesh To Boost Investment, Labour Unions Protest

Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government in Andhra Pradesh has amended its labour laws to increase working hours, setting the minimum workday at 10 hours. The government explains this move as a way to attract investments and improve ease of doing business. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had previously announced a goal of making Andhra Pradesh a $120 billion economy by 2032.

CPM opposes move

The Andhra Pradesh government has changed the rule for work breaks: instead of a one-hour break after every five hours of work, workers will now get a one-hour break after every six hours. The state cabinet has approved the proposal to amend the rules. The government also clarified that it would consider relaxing night shift rules for women. Minister K Parthasarathy explained the cabinet's decision, stating that working more hours would lead to higher earnings.

The existing law applies to private companies and factories. Several trade unions have opposed this decision. Trade union leaders have criticized the move, calling it a way to enslave workers. CPM State Secretary V Srinivasa Rao demanded that the government withdraw this anti-labour move. The eight-hour workday was previously increased to nine hours, and now it is being further increased to ten hours, he said.