Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sonia Gandhi Rushed To Hospital After Health Deteriorates In Shimla - Report

Sonia Gandhi Rushed To Hospital After Health Deteriorates In Shimla - Report


2025-06-07 08:17:30
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was taken to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Delhi after her health deteriorated in Shimla on Saturday, reports have said.

(This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN07062025007365015876ID1109647799

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search