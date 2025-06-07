2025 Basketball Africa League Playoffs - Kriol Star (Cape Verde) And Al Ittihad (Egypt) Open Basketball Africa League Playoffs With Victories In Pretoria

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, June 7, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) ( ) Playoffs are officially underway at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, tipping off in thrilling fashion as Kriol Star (Cape Verde) edged FUS Rabat Basketball (Morocco) in a 91–88 nail-biter. Joel Ntambwe led Kriol Star with a team-high 22 points, while Ivan Almeida posted a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Jalan McCloud also added 21 points. For FUS Rabat, Yacine Baeri delivered a team-high 22 points, shooting an impressive 7-of-8 from three-point range.

The second game of the night featured a clash of titans between two undefeated teams, Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya) and Al Ittihad (Egypt), with Al Ittihad emerging victorious in an 85-74 win. Majok Deng led the charge with 19 points, while Lual Acuil posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. For Al Ahli Tripoli, Fabian White Jr. delivered a game-high 24 points along with 10 rebounds. Jean Jacques Boissy and Naseim Badrush also contributed with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Tonight's seeding games set up the win-or-go-home quarterfinal matchups on Sunday – Al Ahli Tripoli will take on Kriol Star at 4 p.m. and Al Ittihad will face FUS Rabat at 7 p.m. CAT.

Tomorrow's seeding games will feature the defending champion Petro de Luanda (Angola) taking on APR (Rwanda) at 4 p.m. and 2022 BAL champion US Monastir (Tunisia) facing last year's semifinalist Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) at 7 p.m. CAT.

The 2025 Basketball Africa League season is reaching fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages through free-to-air and paid TV broadcast partnerships, including on Canal+, ESPN, FIBA's digital platform Courtside 1891 and livestreaming on the NBA App ( ), NBA ( ), NBA ( ) and the BAL's YouTube ( ) channel.

PRESS CONFERENCES

Opening Press Conference ( )

NBA Africa CEO Clare Akamanzi, BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and FIBA Africa President Anibal Manave

Postgame

Kriol Star vs FUS Rabat (coaches and players) ( )

Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad (coaches and players) ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Basketball Africa League (BAL).





Jaylen Adams of Al Ahli Tripoli against Al Ittihad at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa on Friday, June 6, 2025 (Photo by: Julien Bacot, BAL/Getty Images)



Downloa



Shar























