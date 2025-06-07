In White And Wonder: Kashmiri Children Gave Eid Its Soul

By Sameer Hussain

At sunrise on Saturday, as the call to prayer echoed over the still waters of Dal Lake, hundreds of families began gathering at Hazratbal, Kashmir's most revered mosque. Among the sea of worshippers, it was the children who stood out.

Dressed in spotless white kurtas, stiff from ironing, and shoes that squeaked with every step, boys clung to their fathers' hands while girls adjusted their sequined scarves with care.

Some looked serious, mimicking the reverence of the adults around them. Others couldn't help but fidget, glance around, or smile shyly at strangers.

Eid al-Azha, the second of Islam's major holidays, is a day of ritual, prayer, and family. Qurbani dominates the day.

Despite slowdown and recent spike in strife, Saturday brought a rare moment of open festivity. And much of that came from the presence of children.

On the expansive lawns outside the Hazratbal shrine, families spread prayer mats. Fathers whispered instructions to their sons, adjusting caps and helping them with Arabic lines.

Girls, some as young as four or five, stood beside their mothers, small hands folded neatly in front.

During the sermon, several children wandered off, distracted by pigeons or the balloon sellers hovering just beyond the mosque gates.

Vendors had begun setting up early morning, selling everything from plastic toys to icecreams and prayer caps.

By mid-morning, the streets around Hazratbal had turned into a vibrant mix of worship and street fair. Children ran between stalls, clutching snacks or pleading for candy.

The old city quarters – Nowhatta, Rajouri Kadal, and Hawal – buzzed with movement.

For many families, preparations began days earlier. New clothes were carefully laid out the night before. Mothers spent hours cooking traditional sweets. Barbershops stayed open late for last-minute trims, often at the insistence of children eager to look“fresh” for the big day.

“My son kept checking the mirror all morning,” said Shabnam Ali, a resident of Bemina.“He told me, 'I want to look better than last year.'”

Outside one bakery in Lal Bazar, a group of boys posed for a photo, each holding a red balloon and a fistful of Eidi, small bills given as gifts.

Down another lane, two girls tried to balance on a low wall, lifting their embroidered frocks to keep them from getting dusty.

By noon, most families had returned home. But the mood lingered in the streets: candy wrappers scattered near prayer sites, the leftover scent of roasted corn, and the soft echo of laughter disappearing around corners.