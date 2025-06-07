Armenian Opposition Launches Impeachment Move Against Pashinyan, Names Mayor As PM Candidate
According to the statement, I Have Honor holds six seats in parliament, while at least 36 votes are required for the initiative to be formally included on the legislative agenda. The opposition Armenia faction, led by former President Robert Kocharyan (1998–2008), has already declared readiness to provide 28 additional signatures if the initial eight are secured.
Meanwhile, two independent deputies who left Pashinyan's Civil Contract party have refused to support any candidate affiliated with either Kocharyan or former President Serzh Sargsyan (2008–2018), indicating continued fragmentation among parliamentary forces.
Even if the motion reaches the agenda, 54 votes would ultimately be required to approve the replacement of the prime minister.
It had earlier been reported that the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) was preparing to nominate its deputy chairman Armen Ashotyan as a candidate in the event of impeachment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment