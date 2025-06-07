Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
KRCS Echoes Backing To Humanitarian Endeavors On Religious, Nat'l Occasions


2025-06-07 08:04:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 7 (KUNA) -- Director-General of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Fawaz Al-Mazrouei on Saturday reiterated his charity's support for humanitarian and voluntary efforts and initiatives during religious and national occasions.
Speaking to KUNA while visiting a nursing home on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, Al-Mazrouei said such humanitarian initiatives are primarily intended to promote and cement the values of solidarity and togetherness in the Kuwaiti society.
He regarded his visit to the social institution as part of the KRCS's keenness on keeping in touch with the country's social facilities.
The KRCS chief noted that during the visit gifs were given to old people just to delight them and voice gratitude to their role in the Kuwaiti society. (end)
