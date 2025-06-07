Fire On Cargo Ship Off Alaska Carrying Evs Left Burning
Washington: A fire on a cargo ship carrying electric vehicles off the coast of Alaska was left burning with salvage teams expected to intervene on Monday, according to media reports.
The Alaskan coastguard received a distress call on Tuesday reporting a fire onboard the Morning Midas, a British-managed cargo ship with 22 crew members and carrying thousands of vehicles.
The crew evacuated on a lifeboat before being rescued by another private vessel.
An overflight of the cargo ship, currently located around 340 miles (547 kilometers) southwest of Adak, confirmed the ship was still burning on Wednesday, the coastguard said in a statement.
"Currently, there are no visual indications that the ship is taking on water or listing, and the extent of the damage is unknown," it said.
Dustin Eno, a spokesman for the ship's management company Zodiac Maritime, said there were no firefighting vessels nearby to help extinguish the blaze, the New York Times reported.
A salvage team was expected to arrive on Monday, the outlet and the Los Angeles Times said.
Video footage released by the coastguard shows smoke rising from the 600-foot (183-meter) vessel, which is reported to be carrying more than 3,000 vehicles, around 750 of which are electric or hybrid.
Electric vehicles contain lithium-ion batteries, which are generally safe but can overheat and ignite if damaged.
The ship is also estimated to be carrying hundreds of metric tons of gas fuel, according to the coastguard.
