Double Murder Of Ukrainian Mother And Daughter Investigated In Belgian Town Of Haasrode Media

"The Leuven court has opened an investigation into double murder after a fire this morning in Haasrode. A 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter from a Ukrainian family were found dead in their home. Both victims had stab wounds. The fire in the home was started deliberately. The municipality will open a condolence register after the weekend," the publication states.

According to the outlet, the local fire department received a call around 9:30 this morning. The fire broke out in the home of a local priest, where the Ukrainian family appeared to be living. The fire was extinguished at around 10:20.

Inside the apartment, firefighters discovered the bodies of two victims - the 46-year-old woman and her 6-year-old daughter - both with stab wounds. The woman was already dead when found; her daughter later died in hospital. At the time of the fire, the woman's 16-year-old son was at school.

Initial findings by the public prosecutor's fire expert indicate that the fire in the house was started deliberately. The Ukrainian family had been living in Belgium for three years. The murdered woman's husband is a Ukrainian serviceman fighting on the front against Russian aggression.

"From Tuesday, after the extended weekend, there will be a condolence register in the town hall, where everyone can leave a condolence message during opening hours... Acting mayor Francis Van Biesbroeck is deeply affected by the tragedy: 'The death of a young child affects an entire community, and certainly also the school'," the Belgian outlet reports.

As previously reported, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, thousands of Belgian families have opened their hearts and homes to Ukrainians fleeing bombs and shelling - most of them women and children. Around 100,000 Ukrainians have taken advantage of the EU's temporary protection status in Belgium. This status grants them legal residence, access to social support, healthcare, education, and employment. European institutions and EU governments have prioritized the legal protection of Ukrainian women and children, particularly unaccompanied minors.

Photo: VRT NWS