Elon Musk Deletes Post Alleging Donald Trump's Name Appears In The Jeffrey Epstein Files

MENAFN - Live Mint) Billionaire founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, deleted his social media post about US President Donald Trump's name allegedly appearing in the Jeffrey Epstein files on Saturday, 7 June 2025.

Musk claimed that the real reason behind not making the Epstein files public was Trump's name in the classified filings of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation case. He also asked social media users to mark the post for future reference, as the“truth” is supposed to come out.

“Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” alleged Elon Musk in his post, which is now deleted.

Trump-Epstein Video Takedown

Apart from the post, Elon Musk also shared a video from 1992 which showed the current US President Donald Trump 'partying' with Jeffrey Epstein, alleging the president's name in the Epstein files, which showed the alleged crimes of the accused.

According to several media reports, the clip showed how Trump was spotted dancing with several women and socialising with Jeffrey Epstein.

Now the video has also been deleted along with the post, which claimed Trump's name was mentioned in the Epstein files.

What are the Epstein files?

The collection of investigation documents compiled by the US federal government authorities after analysing the activities of Jeffrey Epstein is also commonly known as the“Epstein files.”

Jeffrey Epstein, who died at the age of 66 in August 2019, was a financier and a convicted sexual offender. The Epstein files included Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs, contact lists, court records, and other important materials and documents of his activities and associations with high-level individuals, according to an Al Jazeera report.

The first release of these files took place in Janaury 2024, when a US federal judge ordered the unsealing of records of a 2015 defamation lawsuit against an associate of the offender.

Later in February 2025, the US Department of Justice (DoJ)and the FBI declassified additional documents from the official files. However, to date, many of those documents from the investigation remain sealed, prompting public requests for a full declassification.

How did Kash Patel react to this Epstein claim?

Kash Patel, the current director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was caught off guard by Elon Musk's claim over Trump's name appearing in the Epstein files.

Patel was giving an interview to Joe Rogan when Elon Musk posted this claim on his social media post on the platform X. Kash Patel was spotted unprepared to answer or comment on Musk's post.

“I'm not participating in any of that conversation,” said Kash Patel after Joe Rogan asked him about Elon Musk's claim.“I don't know how he would, but I'm just staying out of the Trump-Elon thing. That's way out of my lane...I know my lane-and that ain't it,” he told Rogan in the podcast interview.

After the major release of the Epstein files in January 2024, the US Department of Justice (DoJ), along with the FBI, officially declassified some additional documents related to the case, some of which had already leaked on the internet.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)