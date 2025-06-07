Kedarnath-Bound Helicopter Crash-Lands On Road In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag (WATCH)
A private helicopter carrying pilgrims to Kedarnath made a dramatic emergency landing on a highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Saturday morning, following a technical problem shortly after take-off. Fortunately, all six people on board, including the pilot, escaped safely.
The helicopter, operated by Crestel Aviation Private Limited, had taken off from the Badasu base and was en route to Kedarnath Dham when it experienced a technical snag.
Instead of continuing toward the Kedarnath helipad, the pilot made a precautionary landing on the road near Sirsi, officials said.
Pilot injured, passengers unharmed
The pilot sustained minor injuries during the emergency landing and was quickly taken to a hospital for treatment. The passengers, all pilgrims heading to the holy shrine, were unharmed.
Uttarakhand's ADG (Law and Order) Dr. V. Murugesan confirmed that everyone onboard is safe and that no major damage or casualty occurred during the incident.
Authorities informed, shuttle operations normal
The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) confirmed that the helicopter landed on the road instead of the designated helipad as a precautionary measure. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed of the incident for further investigation.
Despite the emergency landing, UCADA officials stated that the remaining helicopter shuttle operations to Kedarnath are continuing as per schedule, and there is no disruption in services.
