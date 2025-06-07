Man Loses Rs 2.65 Lakh After Missing Indigo Flight, Slams 'Silent Airport' And Airliner In Viral Post

Losses caused by others can often sting more than those we bring upon ourselves-especially when corporate systems leave no room for flexibility. This was the sentiment echoed by Chayan Garg, a professional who recently shared his frustrating experience with IndiGo Airlines in a widely circulated LinkedIn post.

Garg recounted missing an important flight from Jaipur to Mumbai, which resulted in the loss of a major client and a deal worth Rs 2.65 lakh. In his post, titled“Indigo, you are going down,” he detailed the sequence of events that led to this outcome.

Short break leads to closed gate

According to Garg, he arrived at Jaipur Airport at 4:40 AM for his 6:10 AM flight and cleared security checks by 5:10 AM. An IndiGo staff member informed him that boarding would begin in 10 to 15 minutes. As there was still time, Garg went to use the restroom. He returned to the gate 12 minutes later, only to discover it had already closed.

“I was literally surprised,” he wrote. The gate staff told him he was 7 to 9 minutes late, and when he questioned why there had been no boarding announcement, he was informed that Jaipur is a silent airport. Garg pointed out that announcements had been made for a different IndiGo flight to Dehradun, but his concerns were dismissed.

Despite pleading with folded hands, staff reportedly refused to let him board or offer assistance for alternate travel arrangements. Garg emphasized that what hurt most was not missing the flight itself, but the lack of empathy or accountability from the airline staff.

No support or refund offered

"No refund. No empathy. The result? We lost the client. ₹2.65 lakh down the drain. A month's effort gone in seconds.," he wrote in the post.

He concluded by tagging IndiGo and questioning the airline's treatment of passengers.

In response, IndiGo issued a statement expressing regret over the incident, while reiterating that passengers are required to board at least 25 minutes prior to scheduled departure.