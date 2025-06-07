Elon Musk Deletes 'Trump In Epstein Files' Post From X Amid Online Feud

In a heated online exchange with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, tech billionaire Elon Musk dragged an unexpected name into the fray: Jeffrey Epstein. Musk alleged that Trump's name was part of the still-unreleased Epstein files, a claim that set off a firestorm online.

Musk-Trump conflict

“Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

The post quickly went viral and fueled speculation, though it offered no evidence and contradicted what has been publicly released so far. Shortly after, Musk deleted the post, sparking fresh questions about his motives and the accuracy of his claims.

Social media feud escalates over“Big Beautiful Bill”

The episode is the latest chapter in a growing public feud between Musk and Trump, reportedly triggered by disagreements over the administration's“Big Beautiful Bill”, a flagship fiscal policy measure.

Musk, who recently stepped down as head of the US government's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to focus on his companies, had been critical of Trump's economic direction. The dispute escalated into a full-blown exchange of insults and jabs on social media.

During the exchange, Musk encouraged his followers to bookmark the now-deleted post, saying,“The truth will come out.”

No verified link between Trump and Epstein's crimes

While Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein did know each other in the 1990s, including socialising and sharing flights, there is no public evidence that Trump was involved in Epstein's sex trafficking crimes. Numerous fact-checkers, including Politifact, have stated that Trump is not named in any official Epstein court documents released to date.

Signs of a truce?

Interestingly, despite the explosive allegations, the tension may be easing. Following Musk's deletion of the post, Trump shared a White House video wishing Musk well, to which Musk replied positively. Observers see this as a possible step toward calming the situation.

Still, the incident has once again spotlighted the Epstein files and reignited demands for their full release, even as unverified claims swirl on social media.