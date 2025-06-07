Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Pilgrims To Complete Hajj In Two Days

2025-06-07 06:05:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Hajj pilgrimage for Azerbaijani pilgrims will be completed in two days, Azernews reports via local media.

This was announced by Vusal Jahangiri, Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) and Head of the Hajj Electronic System. According to him, the main Hajj rituals will conclude on June 9:“The first group of our pilgrims will return to their homeland on June 16. It is planned that 176 people will arrive with the first group.”

It should be noted that the first group of Azerbaijani pilgrims departed for Hajj on May 25.

The cost of the pilgrimage package for one person is 5,950 US dollars. This year, 1,250 quota places were allocated for Azerbaijani pilgrims wishing to participate in the pilgrimage.

