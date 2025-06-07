One Dead, 19 Injured In Spain Retirement Home Fire
Madrid: A blaze erupted in a retirement home in northeastern Spain killing an 93-year-old man died and injuring 19 others, officials said Saturday.
The fire broke out in a ground-floor room at around 11 pm on Friday at the home in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, local emergency services wrote on social network X.
The man died at the scene and at least 19 other people were taken to hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation, they said.
The facility is home to 132 people. Emergency services workers and locals worked together to evacuate residents, some of whom had to be rescued through broken windows, according to local media reports.
Police have launched an investigation into the blaze, with local media saying an oxygen tank explosion could have triggered the fire.
