Thailand Closes Two Border Crossings To Tourists After Cambodia Clash
Bangkok: Thailand temporarily closed two of its border crossings with Cambodia to tourists on Saturday after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a recent military clash between the two uneasy neighbours.
There has been sporadic violence between the two Southeast Asian neighbours since fighting first broke out in 2008, resulting in at least 28 deaths.
A Cambodian soldier was killed in the most recent outbreak on May 28 in an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of Cambodia, Thailand and Laos meet.
The Thai and Cambodian militaries agreed to ease tensions the following day but Cambodia then said it would keep its troops in the area, despite Thailand urging it to withdraw.
The Royal Thai Army took control of the "opening and closing" of all border crossings it shares with Cambodia on Saturday, citing a "threat to Thailand's sovereignty and security".
Authorities in Thailand's eastern province of Chanthaburi said in a statement on Saturday they had "temporarily suspended" crossings by Thai and Cambodian tourists at two permanent border checkpoints.
It said trade remained unaffected and Cambodian workers were still permitted to enter Thailand.
Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai said in a statement on Saturday it was "deeply regrettable" that Cambodia had "rejected" the proposal to withdraw its armed forces.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Monday the kingdom would file a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the border dispute.
The ICJ ruled in 2013 following years of violence that the disputed area belonged to Cambodia, but Thailand says it does not accept the ICJ's jurisdiction.
Thai authorities said a Joint Boundary Committee would meet next week to resolve the issue.
