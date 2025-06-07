Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Su-35 Fighter Jet Shot Down In Kursk Sector Ukrainian Air Force


2025-06-07 05:06:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Telegra , as cited by Ukrinform.

“This morning, June 7, 2025, a Russian Su-35 fighter was shot down during a successful Air Force operation in the Kursk sector,” the statement reads.

Read also: Russian army loses over 995,000 troops in Ukraine since war began

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 1, Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) carried out an unprecedented special operation targeting four military airfields deep in Russian territory.

According to SSU Chief Vasyl Maliuk, the drone strikes damaged 41 aircraft, including an A-50 early warning plane, Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 strategic bombers.

In total, the strikes affected 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at their main airbases.

