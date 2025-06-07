Russian Su-35 Fighter Jet Shot Down In Kursk Sector Ukrainian Air Force
“This morning, June 7, 2025, a Russian Su-35 fighter was shot down during a successful Air Force operation in the Kursk sector,” the statement reads.Read also: Russian army loses over 995,000 troops in Ukraine since war began
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on June 1, Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) carried out an unprecedented special operation targeting four military airfields deep in Russian territory.
According to SSU Chief Vasyl Maliuk, the drone strikes damaged 41 aircraft, including an A-50 early warning plane, Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 strategic bombers.
In total, the strikes affected 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at their main airbases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment