Leyla Aliyeva's“Our Kitchen” Project Delivers Eid Al-Adha Aid To Low-Income Families
IDEA reports that the latest destination of this charitable campaign-carried out within the framework of the“Our Kitchen” social project-was the Garadagh district of Baku, where 200 low-income families received sacrificial meat as part of the holiday initiative.
The main goal of the“Our Kitchen” project, launched on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative, is to strengthen social solidarity by delivering hot meals and food aid to vulnerable groups across Azerbaijan. Since its inception,“Our Kitchen” volunteers have brought comfort and hope to hundreds of thousands of people in Baku and surrounding areas by supporting their daily nutritional needs.
The project's website, bizimmetbex, is now live, allowing individuals to make donations or sign up as volunteers to support the ongoing mission.
