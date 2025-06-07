Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Zakat House Distributes Eid Meat To 40,800 In Yemen


2025-06-07 05:05:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, June 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Zakat House has launched the distribution of Eid Al-Adha sacrificial meat to 40,800 people across nine Yemeni provinces, as part "Kuwait by Your Side" campaign, in its tenth year.
The implementing organization, Al-Wosool Humanitarian Association, stated on Saturday that the distribution covered the provinces of Taiz, Aden, Lahij, Abyan, Shabwa, Hodeidah, Hajjah, Marib, and Ibb.
In a press statement, the association's Secretary-General, Abdulwasae Al-Wasai, praised Kuwait's leadership and people for their vital humanitarian role, noting that the project aims to support impoverished families during Eid al-Adha.
He added that that the aid brought joy to struggling families, especially amid rising meat prices and economic hardship, enabling them to celebrate the holiday with dignity. (end)
