Vivek Ramaswamy's Photo With Kids Faces Racist Slur Again: 'Why Don't Americans Deport This Indian?'

A heartwarming picture of Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy was bombarded with racist and anti-immigrant comments by X users, as the MAGA world imploded with Donald Trump and Elon Musk attacking each other in public.

Vivek Ramaswamy was closely aligned with the MAGA movement until Christmas 2024, when he criticised aspects of American culture and strongly reaffirmed his support for the H-1B visa programme. At the time, he was serving as co-chief of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. While Musk initially backed Ramaswamy's stance on H-1B visas, he reportedly disapproved of his subsequent actions. As a result, Ramaswamy stepped down from DOGE even before Donald Trump's inauguration.

Ramaswamy had also put his hat in the ring for the US presidential polls but later withdrew from the race, despite backing from both Musk and Trump.

As the two heavyweights locked horns on social media, Ramaswamy posted a photo carrying his two children - Karthik and Arjun - and wrote: "It's why we do it." The post had no connection with the MAGA crisis but was still met with vicious trolling.

However, the comment section quickly turned hostile, with many users mocking Ramaswamy - some pointing out that“Americans wear socks inside shoes,” likely referencing an earlier interview where he appeared barefoot. One user even asked Grok to change the background of the photo to a“garbage-filled street in India.”

"Why don't Americans deport this Indian?" one asked. "Is there a scientific reason as to why I find this photo repulsive?" a third user said. "Send him back to India... In the name of Jesus Christ," another wrote. "Do it in India," a hater said.

Some X users pressed Ramaswamy to share his views on the Trump–Elon Musk feud, urging him to take a clear stand. While a few praised him for“seeing it all much ahead of time,” others were curious about the extent of his falling out with Musk before he was shown the door at DOGE. One user questioned the MAGA movement's double standards, asking why it embraces Elon Musk - who wasn't born in the US - but not Vivek Ramaswamy, who was born in Cincinnati.