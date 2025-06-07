Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kedarnath Dham-Bound Private Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Guptkashi, All Passengers Safe

Kedarnath Dham-Bound Private Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Guptkashi, All Passengers Safe


2025-06-07 05:02:28
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A private helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Guptkashi of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district due to a technical fault, police said on Saturday.

All the passengers on board the helicopter, en route to Kedarnath Dham, are safe, Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order Dr V Murugeshan said.

Watch the video of the helicopter here:

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN07062025007365015876ID1109647639

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search