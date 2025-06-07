Kedarnath Dham-Bound Private Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing In Guptkashi, All Passengers Safe

MENAFN - Live Mint) A private helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Guptkashi of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district due to a technical fault, police said on Saturday.

All the passengers on board the helicopter, en route to Kedarnath Dham, are safe, Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order Dr V Murugeshan said.

Watch the video of the helicopter here:

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)