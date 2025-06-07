Mahua Moitra Married Ex Puri MP Pinaki Misra: Know Cost Of Her Benarasi Sari
After her bag, Mahua Moitra's wedding Banarasi saree is the talk of the town. The Trinamool MP tied the knot in a saree worth over a lakh. It's cheaper than her bag though
Mahua Moitra Wedding
If a list of India's stylish politicians were made, Mahua Moitra would be at the top.
Mahua Moitra is not just a stylish politician, she's also quite controversial. Her lifestyle is often discussed.
From banker to politician, Mahua Moitra's style is always a talking point, from sarees to bags.
Mahua Moitra recently got married, and her wedding was a hot topic. Now, it's her saree.
How much did Mahua Moitra's saree cost? 'Raw Mango', her favorite brand, fueled the discussion.
'Raw Mango' posted three wedding photos of Mahua on social media, revealing the saree details. Like many Bengali brides, she wore a Banarasi.
'Raw Mango' revealed the price: ₹139,800 for the milk-and-vermilion Banarasi saree.
The saree, called Parigul Brocade Banarasi, features handwoven Kadwa designs. Each motif is woven separately, making it labor-intensive and expensive.
Mahua wore a Banarasi, gold tikli, jewelry, straightened hair with a few flowers, and vermillion, alongside her husband Pinaki Mishra.
Mahua's Louis Vuitton bag, worth ₹160,000, caused a stir. She claimed to have bought it by selling Modi's ₹1 million suit.
Her saree cost less than her bag.
Mahua's Kadwa saree is popular in Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai wore it at Cannes, and Nita Ambani also owns one.
