Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
At Least 15 Injured After Kerala And Karnataka Transport Buses Collide In Thrissur


2025-06-07 05:02:19
Thrissur: At least 15 people were injured in a serious road accident involving a Karnataka state-run bus and a Kerala state-run bus near Mundur in Thrissur on Saturday morning. The accident occurred when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, heading to Guruvayur, rear-ended a Karnataka State Transport bus traveling ahead.

The accident took place around 5:30 am, and the injured include the driver of the KSRTC bus, who sustained serious injuries and is currently under medical supervision. Several passengers suffered varying degrees of injuries and were immediately taken to Amala Hospital for emergency treatment, Mathrubhumi reported.

Local police and emergency service personnel rushed to the scene immediately after the accident and helped safely evacuate the injured.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident, with authorities considering the possibilities of poor visibility and speeding. CCTV footage from the accident site is being examined, and passengers who were on the bus at the time of the accident are also being questioned.

