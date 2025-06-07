Must-Try Mango Kesar Kulfi Recipe For A Perfect Summer Treat
Ingredients
Mangoes (fully ripe) - 2
Powdered Sugar - 150g or as needed
Full Cream Milk - 1 liter
Saffron - 10 to 15 strands
Milk Powder - 2 teaspoons
Corn Flour - 1 teaspoon
Dried Rose Petals and Dried Fruits (Optional)
Instructions
First, peel and blend the mangoes. Then, heat the milk. Once hot, add the required amount of powdered sugar, custard powder, and corn flour. Stir well and combine. Alternatively, you can add the powdered sugar to the full cream milk, stir well, and then add the mixture to the heated milk. Next, add saffron strands. Also, add the milk powder and the blended mango. Mix thoroughly. Once the mixture has cooled, pour it into kulfi molds. Freeze until set and enjoy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
