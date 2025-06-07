Must-Try Mango Kesar Kulfi Recipe For A Perfect Summer Treat

Ingredients

Mangoes (fully ripe) - 2

Powdered Sugar - 150g or as needed

Full Cream Milk - 1 liter

Saffron - 10 to 15 strands

Milk Powder - 2 teaspoons

Corn Flour - 1 teaspoon

Dried Rose Petals and Dried Fruits (Optional)

Instructions

First, peel and blend the mangoes. Then, heat the milk. Once hot, add the required amount of powdered sugar, custard powder, and corn flour. Stir well and combine. Alternatively, you can add the powdered sugar to the full cream milk, stir well, and then add the mixture to the heated milk. Next, add saffron strands. Also, add the milk powder and the blended mango. Mix thoroughly. Once the mixture has cooled, pour it into kulfi molds. Freeze until set and enjoy.