Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Must-Try Mango Kesar Kulfi Recipe For A Perfect Summer Treat

Must-Try Mango Kesar Kulfi Recipe For A Perfect Summer Treat


2025-06-07 05:02:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ingredients

Mangoes (fully ripe) - 2

Powdered Sugar - 150g or as needed

Full Cream Milk - 1 liter

Saffron - 10 to 15 strands

Milk Powder - 2 teaspoons

Corn Flour - 1 teaspoon

Dried Rose Petals and Dried Fruits (Optional)

Instructions

First, peel and blend the mangoes. Then, heat the milk. Once hot, add the required amount of powdered sugar, custard powder, and corn flour. Stir well and combine. Alternatively, you can add the powdered sugar to the full cream milk, stir well, and then add the mixture to the heated milk. Next, add saffron strands. Also, add the milk powder and the blended mango. Mix thoroughly. Once the mixture has cooled, pour it into kulfi molds. Freeze until set and enjoy.

MENAFN07062025007385015968ID1109647629

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search