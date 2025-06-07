403
Brazilian Real Surges To 2025 High Amid Trump Pressure On Fed And Weaker Dollar Speculation
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar continued its sharp decline against the Brazilian real in the past 24 hours, closing at 5.5587-the lowest level seen this year.
Official market data and the attached TradingView chart confirm that the USD/BRL pair remains locked in a strong downtrend, with price action well below the 50, 100, and 200-period moving averages.
The Ichimoku cloud and Bollinger Bands both reinforce the bearish technical setup, while volume spikes on each leg down signal strong conviction among sellers.
This move comes as President Donald Trump intensifies public and private pressure on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut US interest rates by a full percentage point.
Trump's latest statements argue that lower rates would stimulate the economy and keep US industry competitive.
He has repeatedly criticized Powell for not acting quickly enough, despite low inflation and sluggish growth.
Traders now expect the Fed to lower rates by 100 basis points this year, a shift that would further erode the dollar's yield advantage.
Beneath the surface, persistent rumors suggest that the Trump administration actually welcomes a weaker dollar, even if it avoids saying so publicly.
Multiple sources close to the administration report that senior officials see the greenback's strength as a drag on US exports and manufacturing jobs.
The administration's top economic adviser, Stephen Miran, has previously argued that the dollar's role as the world's reserve currency forces it to remain overvalued, harming American industry.
Recent speculation about a possible“Mar-a-Lago Accord” -a coordinated effort to weaken the dollar reminiscent of the 1985 Plaza Accord-has only fueled these suspicions.
Macroeconomic fundamentals amplify the dollar's vulnerability. The US economy contracted by 0.2% in the first quarter, while the federal deficit swelled to $36.2 trillion following new tax cuts and spending.
Foreign demand for US assets has waned, and the dollar index has dropped 9% this year, on track for its worst performance since 2017.
The Trump administration's trade policies, including tariff threats and currency discussions with trading partners, have added to the uncertainty and encouraged capital outflows.
In contrast, Brazil's macroeconomic picture remains robust. The Selic rate stands at 14.75%, drawing in yield-seeking investors.
GDP growth and a strong trade surplus further support the real. Technical indicators show no sign of reversal: the RSI remains in bearish territory, and support levels continue to break with little resistance.
The real story is that the dollar's decline reflects a rare alignment of technical breakdown, macroeconomic headwinds, and a US policy environment that, despite official denials, appears increasingly comfortable with a weaker currency.
Unless the Fed resists political pressure and signals a hawkish shift, the path of least resistance for the dollar remains downward, with the Brazilian real set to benefit as global capital seeks stability and yield elsewhere.
