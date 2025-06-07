UAE: Energy Drinks From Date Pits? Emirati Maker Proves It's Possible

Pastries, rice, energy drinks, cosmetics, soups, and more. Emirati maker Noora Al Mazroui creates all of these using one item only: date pits.

Al Mazroui has always believed that every part of the palm tree has value. Her journey started with a question: Why are date pits thrown away after eating the fruit?

"The palm tree begins with a pit and ends with a pit," the 60-year-old Al Mazroui told Khaleej Times. As a child, she liked sewing and taking care of trees, and her father taught her how to care for palm trees and other plants.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In the 1980s, she and her husband received their share of farmland from the late Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's founding father, who allocated land to citizens. She began planting palm trees and wondered why the pits were not being used. This question prompted her to conduct research and experiment with new ideas.

Al Mazroui, a mother of eight, spent her free time crafting traditional items from palm fronds. She created 'Sarood', which consists of mats for placing food, baskets for carrying dates, and umbrellas made from palm fronds.

"In 2004, I participated in the Liwa Date Festival. I wanted to showcase something unique. I made date pickles (Achar), kohl (eyeliner), charcoal, and incense from date pits. I also combined 'Sarood' with 'Talli' to create new designs," she explained.

When she discovered that date pits are not waste and can be utilised, Al Mazroui started creating products using only date pits. One of her innovations is flour made from date pits, which she uses to prepare pastries, pasta, crackers, biscuits, cakes, and even rice.

In addition to food, she also made beverages, including coffee, tea, soups, energy drinks, and soda.“When I sent the drink to the lab, they informed me that it qualifies as an energy drink," she said.

Al Mazroui also utilises date pits in various ways. She creates products that enhance skin beauty , including kohl, body scrubs, and skincare items.

"My work focuses on transforming by-products into food, medicine, care products, and beverages without harming nature,” Al Mazroui explained.

Her efforts aligned with establishing a circular economy. She draws inspiration from Sheikh Zayed, who emphasised the importance of farming by stating, "We focused on farming because we want to live well and rely on ourselves."

"Everything contributes to reducing waste and protecting the environment. It also preserves the legacy of the palm tree. This is not merely a product; it represents progress for our country, land, and future generations."

Al Mazroui described her process of transforming date pits into valuable products. She begins by gathering them from known sources. After washing, boiling, and drying the pits, she grinds them in two stages until they become powdered.

She noted, "This powder is sent to a laboratory to ensure its safety before being packaged in sealed containers. "

What makes it special is not just the production process but the ingredients it contains. The pit is rich in fibre, minerals, and antioxidants, aiding digestion and contributing to the body's overall strength.

“Making these products benefits the economy by converting waste into useful products. It enhances food safety by providing options sourced from the UAE," she stated.

Al Mazroui used basic tools in her home to create unique dishes. She began by experimenting with local ingredients and introduced date pit flour to her recipes. She incorporated it in small amounts into pasta, coffee, and tea.

She sent these products to laboratories for testing to ensure their safety. " I would never offer anything to people unless I knew it was safe," she stated.

As her recipes proved successful, she meticulously documented each step and method. "I wanted to keep track of it all and maybe share it one day," Al Mazroui shared.

When she participates in exhibitions and requires larger quantities of products, she collaborates with factories to produce them, as her home tools are insufficient for those needs.

She hopes her work can educate children in the future. She aims to grow her project to create more food, care, and health items derived from the land and the story of the UAE, all crafted with care and scientific principles.