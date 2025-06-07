Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Passport Slips Further In Global Ranking

2025-06-07 04:23:56
The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth worst for international travel, according to the Henley Passport Index.

The Index, which is a ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa, placed Pakistan on the 104th position, Geo News reported.

The Henley Passport Index, which periodically measures the world's most travel-friendly passports released its first report of the new decade.

Last year the Pakistani passport had been ranked as the fifth-worst passport to hold. This year it slipped further in the rankings.

The Pakistani passport only ranks better than the passports of only three other countries: Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. It shares the fourth spot with Somalia.

Pakistani passport holders still enjoy visa-free access to 32 countries.

Japan retained the top spot as the world's most powerful passport, while Singapore took the second spot. South Korea tied with Germany for the third spot.

