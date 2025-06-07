Haliburton Seals The Game At 0.3
Haliburton is building a collection of these shots throughout Indiana's play-off run. It was Haliburton's fourth go-ahead or game-tying bucket in the final five seconds of the 4th quarter or overtime this postseason - and the fifth of his career.
Although Haliburton finished the match with relatively humble 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, he hit the basket when it mattered the most. Pascal Siakam scored 19 points with 10 rebounds in the winning team, Obi Toppin and Myles Turner added 17 and 15 points, while in the host team SGA scored phantastic 38 points, while Jalen Williams added 17 points.
The outcome of the game shocked the host's fans but they will have another chance on Saturday in the Game 2 that will be played at the same venue. Neither team has even won the championship ring and this series is a completely new experience for them. The final is played on four wins.
The Pacers turned the ball over 25 times, trailed by 15 points in the fourth quarter against a team with the best home record in the NBA and had no answers for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
“We had control of the game for the most part," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "Now, it's a 48-minute game. And they teach you that lesson more than anyone else in the league - the hard way.”
“Man, basketball's fun,” Haliburton said.“Winning is fun.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment