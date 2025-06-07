Lifestyle Announces Its Biggest Sale Of The Season With Tamannaah Bhatia Featured In The New Campaign
Tamannaah Bhatia brings effortless style to Lifestyle's End of Season Sale, now at up to 50% off
Adding even more excitement to the season, Lifestyle has partnered with Tamannaah Bhatia exclusively for this campaign. Known for her effortless charm and pan-India appeal, Tamannaah brings her unique blend of glamour and relatability to the new campaign.
With an extensive selection of the latest trends and fashion choices from leading national and international brands, the Lifestyle Sale offers fashion-conscious shoppers access to a wide range of wardrobe upgrades at unmatched value.
This season's collection blends fresh, summer-ready designs with classic pieces, offering something for every shopper whether looking for premium style or everyday fashion. What makes this sale even more relevant is Lifestyle is transforming the fashion landscape by making premium and high-fashion products more accessible, creating a space where value and style go hand in hand.
Furthermore, the brand's new campaign film featuring Tamannaah Bhatia is a vibrant, high-on-style showcase of looks from some of Lifestyle's most loved brands. The concept highlights her versatility-whether it's a chic all-black outfit or a festive ethnic ensemble, Tamannaah effortlessly makes each look her own. The film captures the spirit of the season, blending trend-forward fashion with her signature charm
Ritesh Mishra, President - Deputy CEO at Lifestyle , said, "Our campaign invites shoppers to explore the latest fashion trends through Lifestyle's End of Season Sale. With a collection that blends style and accessibility, Tamannaah brings the campaign to life, inspiring everyone to express their unique style with confidence."
Tamannaah Bhatia, Indian actress , said, "I believe that fashion is not just about trends, but about expressing who you are. What I love about Lifestyle's Sale is that it makes premium, on-trend fashion accessible to everyone, empowering people to embrace their individuality with confidence.”
Lifestyle's sale presents a great opportunity for trendsetters to shop the newest styles from over 300 top brands-including Biba, Global Desi, Jack & Jones, Indian Terrain, Park Avenue, Pepe Jeans, AND, Melange, Ginger, FORCA, CODE, Puma, Adidas, Fossil, Armani Exchange, Maybelline, L'Oréal, and more.
Shoppers can take their pick from seasonal must-haves in apparel, beauty, watches, fragrances, footwear, handbags, and accessories-all at attractive prices.
