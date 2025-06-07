Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MES Honoured With Diamond Category By Moehe

MES Honoured With Diamond Category By Moehe


2025-06-07 04:03:12
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School has been honoured with the Diamond Category recognition for the academic year 2024–25 with the evaluation grade brackets reaching between 91-100%.
The school was selected among over 300 schools across Qatar for its outstanding creativity and effective execution of all five activities prescribed by the Tarbeya Centre under the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).
Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar, along with the co-ordinators from various sections, received the award and certificate from Private Schools director Dr Rania Mohamed and Private Education Affairs assistant undersecretary Omar al-Naama.
“This achievement not only highlights the school's excellence in programme execution but also reflects the dedication and collaborative efforts of the entire school community, including staff, students, and parents,' the principal said.

MENAFN07062025000067011011ID1109647499

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search