MES Honoured With Diamond Category By Moehe
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School has been honoured with the Diamond Category recognition for the academic year 2024–25 with the evaluation grade brackets reaching between 91-100%.
The school was selected among over 300 schools across Qatar for its outstanding creativity and effective execution of all five activities prescribed by the Tarbeya Centre under the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE).
Principal Dr Hameeda Kadar, along with the co-ordinators from various sections, received the award and certificate from Private Schools director Dr Rania Mohamed and Private Education Affairs assistant undersecretary Omar al-Naama.
“This achievement not only highlights the school's excellence in programme execution but also reflects the dedication and collaborative efforts of the entire school community, including staff, students, and parents,' the principal said.
