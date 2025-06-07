403
MES Sweeps Speech Contest
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) MES Indian School students bagged most prizes in the first I M A Rafeeq Memorial Malayalam Speech Competition organised by the Indian Media Forum (IMF).
In the higher secondary category, Muhammed Rizan (MES Abu Hamour branch) was first, followed by Lakshmi Suresh Kumar (MES) and Ayana Muhammed Ashiq (Olive International School).
In the high school category, Aaesha Fathima Basheer was followed by Afina Faisal and Muhammed Nazar Anwar (all from MES).
From the preliminary round featuring more than 100 participants, seven were selected from the higher secondary category and 10 from the high school category. The jury comprised Radio Malayalam 98.6FM CEO Anwar Hussain, writer-orator Sreenath Sankarankutty and Dr Prathibha Ratheesh.
In the valedictory function, Indian embassy second secretary Bindu N Nair gave away the prizes.
IMF president O K Parumala presided. Indian Cultural Centre president A P Manikantan, general secretary Abraham Joseph, secretary Pradeep Pillai, and Pravasi Welfare Board director E M Sudheer were among those present.
IMF general secretary Shafeeq Arakkal welcomed the gathering and vice-president Sadiq Chennadan proposed a vote of thanks.
