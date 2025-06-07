403
Thousands Perform Eid Prayer At Education City Stadium
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thousands of worshipers carried out Friday the Eid Al Adha prayer at Education City Stadium.
A statement from Qatar Foundation said: "the iconic arena's size and safety has led to it becoming a familiar setting for Eid prayers in recent years, following its role as a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 venue."
It noted that the Eid Al Adha gathering was organized by Qatar Foundation's (QF) Minaretein Center (Education City Mosque), in collaboration with the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs.
The statement added that, following the prayer, families also enjoyed an array of cultural and entertainment activities, including henna artists, face painting, gifts of Eid Mubarak balloons, and the chance to meet cartoon characters.
