403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amir Receives Eid Al-Adha Well-Wishers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received Eid Al-Adha well-wishers at Lusail Palace Friday morning.
After the Eid prayer, His Highness received HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Ministers, Undersecretaries, members of the Shura Council and citizens.
His Highness also received officers of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior and other security services, and directors of national departments and institutions. His Highness the Amir also received Their Excellencies the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State.
The well-wishers expressed their congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir on this happy occasion, praying to Allah Almighty to bring more such occasions and similar occasions upon His Highness, the State of Qatar, its dear people, and our Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, blessings and prosperity.
The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.
In the afternoon, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received more Eid Al-Adha well-wishers, including Their Excellencies the Sheikhs and citizens, this afternoon at Lusail Palace.
The well-wishers expressed their congratulations and blessings to His Highness The Amir on this happy occasion, asking All Mighty Allah to bring it and similar occasions back to the State of Qatar, its dear people, and all Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, blessings, and prosperity.
The reception was attended by His Highness the Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs.
After the Eid prayer, His Highness received HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, Ministers, Undersecretaries, members of the Shura Council and citizens.
His Highness also received officers of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Interior and other security services, and directors of national departments and institutions. His Highness the Amir also received Their Excellencies the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State.
The well-wishers expressed their congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir on this happy occasion, praying to Allah Almighty to bring more such occasions and similar occasions upon His Highness, the State of Qatar, its dear people, and our Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, blessings and prosperity.
The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies the Sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.
In the afternoon, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received more Eid Al-Adha well-wishers, including Their Excellencies the Sheikhs and citizens, this afternoon at Lusail Palace.
The well-wishers expressed their congratulations and blessings to His Highness The Amir on this happy occasion, asking All Mighty Allah to bring it and similar occasions back to the State of Qatar, its dear people, and all Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, blessings, and prosperity.
The reception was attended by His Highness the Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment