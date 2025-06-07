Nimroz Rehab Program Transforms Lives, City's Image

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Local officials in northwestern Nimroz province say nearly 80 percent of drug addicts have been collected from the streets of Zaranj and placed in rehabilitation programs over the past three years.

The move has been widely praised by residents and experts who say it has improved public safety, transformed the city's image, and restored lives once lost to addiction.

Meanwhile, residents, recovered individuals, and experts praise this program, considering it a key factor in improving security and the aesthetic appearance of the city.

Zaranj's new image

Residents of Zaranj city say that streets and alleyways once inhabited by addicts and filled with the smell of drug smoke have now become clean places where people feel safe.

Abdul Hai, one of the city's residents, said that in the past, there were dozens of addicts in every alley, polluting the environment, causing unpleasant odors, and at times committing thefts from homes and shops.

He added,“I used to be constantly afraid of theft. There were addicts in every alley. People were bothered in the streets. Wherever a car stopped, addicts would beg. Now that the addicts have been removed, the city looks beautiful, and everyone feels more at ease. I can personally feel the difference.”

Abdul Majid, a social activist in the province, said:“Zaranj city is currently undergoing a social transformation that can serve as a model for other regions of Afghanistan.”

He emphasized that the government must focus more on employment programs for youth. Without job opportunities, those who recover may relapse into addiction out of despair, or they may be forced to migrate to Iran for work and become addicted again.

Recovered addict

Hamidullah, a 32-year-old resident of Zaranj, is one of those who managed to overcome a 10-year-old addiction six months ago and now lives a dignified life with his family.

He said he fell into addiction ten years ago while in Iran and endured nights and days of pain and suffering. Despite his family's efforts, he couldn't quit.

Hamidullah explained that six months ago, government forces picked him up from the street and took him to a rehab center. Now recovered, he works in a local bakery.

He used to sleep under bridges at night and found all his happiness in smoking drugs, believing there was no escape. But now, he is healthy and works every morning at the neighborhood bakery.

“I remember falling asleep on street corners, sometimes feeling close to death, sometimes getting high and passing out. I had no hope for the future,” he said.

With a gentle smile, he added:“Today when I look in the mirror, I can't believe I'm the same person who used to sleep on the streets, with no place to eat or rest. Today I'm back with my family and have started a new life. That's why I say: I returned from death.”

Reflecting on his past, he said:“I never thought I'd build a new life for myself. I felt trapped in a dark world with no escape... But thank God I can now work for my family and bring home bread.”

As he looked at his daughter, he advised other addicts to think of their families and the misery their loved ones endure.

Shakiba, Hamidullah's daughter, is happy her father quit drugs. She said:“My dad brings us food, buys me notebooks, and stays home at night. When he wasn't around, I was very sad and had a hard time.”

Hamidullah is not the only one who has recovered. Mohammad Sakhi, a 40-year-old man, has also overcome addiction and returned to his family.

He said:“In winter nights, I would collapse on the streets unconscious. I had no idea who came or went. One day, when I saw death with my own eyes, I went to the rehab center on my own. Now I work at a garage.”

Happy to have quit drugs, he said:“Back then, I couldn't even make 30 afghanis a day to buy drugs. Today I earn an honest living and feed my children.”

He shared that his family life is now full of dignity:“Before, my son would hide behind his mother when he saw me. Now he comes and holds my hand. That gives me a deep joy.”

Karima, Sakhi's wife, said her husband returned to a normal life six months ago and now works as a guard in a caravanserai, earning a monthly wage of 10,000 afghanis.

She praised the Islamic Emirate's serious actions in treating addicts and said her husband had tried many times over seven years to quit but failed - until this time.

According to her, he had never undergone treatment willingly before, and always feared relapse. But now that fear is gone.

Note: Among those treated are also women.

Zahra, a mother of three who was once addicted, shared her painful past:“Every night in the dark house, I cried with my children beside me. Both my husband and I were addicted. We used to fight over drugs while the kids went to sleep hungry.”

She added:“Today, when I look back, I feel like I've found myself again. Now I cook for my children, take care of their hygiene, and our life has changed.”

80% of addicts collected, treated

Maulvi Abdul Wasi Raihan, head of the anti-narcotics department in Nimroz Police Command, stated that over the past three years, 80% of addicts have been removed from streets and alleyways and placed under treatment.

He emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is acting decisively against drugs.

Last year alone, 245 people were arrested for drug trafficking, 30 drug production factories were discovered and destroyed, and more than 8,728 kilograms of various drugs, over 22,000 liters of alcohol, and 229,000 narcotic tablets such as“K” and Tramadol, Zegap, and others were seized.

Maulvi Agha Jan Mazhari, head of the rehabilitation center in Nimroz, said over 1,500 addicts were treated and discharged last year, and another 1,000 are currently under treatment at the center.

Dr. Sayed Khalil Shah Kazemi, an addiction treatment specialist, said:“Treatment is a long-term process. Quitting drugs alone is not enough. In our centers, we provide not only medication but also psychotherapy and social support. Many who once lay dying in the streets are now well-paid workers and have transformed their lives.”

He added that since the center was re-launched, many individuals have been effectively treated - a major transformation that positively impacts both individuals and the community.

According to published reports, in the past nearly four years, more than 100,000 addicts have been collected and treated across the country, including in Nimroz.

sa/ma