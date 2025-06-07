PAN Card Users Beware! Rs 10,000 Penalty For THIS Mistake

A PAN card isn't just for filing taxes. It's essential for banking, investments, buying or selling property, getting loans, and other important financial tasks.

PAN Card Update: If you use a PAN card, there's important news. The Income Tax Department is now fining up to Rs 10,000 for inactive PAN cards. Many are unaware their cards are no longer valid and continue using them.

Pan Card: Who will be fined Rs 10,000?

PAN cards are used not only for filing ITR but also for every important financial task like banking, investment, buying and selling property, taking loans, etc. If someone's PAN card is inactive and they haven't reactivated it, they can be fined up to Rs 10,000 by the Income Tax Department.

You can easily check whether your PAN card is active from home.

For this, you need to go to the Income Tax Department's e-filing website.

There, under“Quick Links” or“Instant e-Services”, you will see the option“Verify Your PAN”.

Here you need to enter your PAN number, full name, date of birth and mobile number linked with PAN and Aadhaar.

After this, you will get an OTP. After entering it, you can see whether your PAN card is active or not.

If your PAN card is not active, first check whether it is linked with your Aadhaar or not. If it is not linked, link it immediately. Sometimes it is linked, but it is not valid, so check the status once.

If you have two PAN cards or have been mistakenly duplicated, you will have to surrender one of them. If you wish, you can also make this request from the NDL or UTIITSL website.

If you don't want to be penalized, and there is no other PAN related problem, check your PAN status now. A little carelessness can get you into big trouble.