Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Gets Death Threat, 'Fraudster' Held

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Gets Death Threat, 'Fraudster' Held


2025-06-07 03:09:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 25-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly giving a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, police said.

Though he has been identified as Shlok Tripathi, a police source said the accused is a fraudster and frequently changes his identity.

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta receives death threat; police probes caller identity

He was arrested by the Delhi Police and is being interrogated in the office of the force's Special Cell in northwest Delhi, an official said.

The accused made the threat on the emergency helpline 112 in neighbouring Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Also Read | India head coach Gautam Gambhir gets death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'

The Ghaziabad police alerted their Delhi counterparts and also dispatched a team to Panchwati Colony, from where the call was reportedly made, the caller managed to evade getting caught, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Ritesh Tripathi said.

MENAFN07062025007365015876ID1109647479

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search