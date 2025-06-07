Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Gets Death Threat, 'Fraudster' Held
Though he has been identified as Shlok Tripathi, a police source said the accused is a fraudster and frequently changes his identity.Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta receives death threat; police probes caller identity
He was arrested by the Delhi Police and is being interrogated in the office of the force's Special Cell in northwest Delhi, an official said.
The accused made the threat on the emergency helpline 112 in neighbouring Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.Also Read | India head coach Gautam Gambhir gets death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'
The Ghaziabad police alerted their Delhi counterparts and also dispatched a team to Panchwati Colony, from where the call was reportedly made, the caller managed to evade getting caught, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Ritesh Tripathi said.
