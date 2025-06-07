'Why Did You Invite Modi For G7 Summit?': UK PM Carney Replies, 'India Should Be...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday said that it“made sense” to have India, the fifth largest largest economy, at the G7 Summit . Carney was responding to a question on extending an invitation for the Summit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that G7 countries will hold discussions on important issues, including security and energy, in their upcoming summit, adding that India's presence at the intergovernmental political and economic forum is essential.

“There are certain countries that should be at the table for those discussions in my capacity as G7 chair consultation,” he said.“India is the fifth largest economy in the world, effectively the most populous in the world central to a number of supply chains, so it makes sense. And in addition, bilaterally, we have now agreed importantly to continued law enforcement dialogue so there's been some progress... I extended the invitation to Prime Minister Modi in that context and he has accepted,” Carney added.

PM Modi confirms attendance at G7 Summit

PM Modi on Friday confirmed he would attend the G7 Summit in Canada after an invitation from newly elected Carney.

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister Mark J Carne of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India-Canada strained relations

The announcement comes after a period of severely strained relations between the two countries, triggered by Canadian allegations that Indian“agents” were involved in the June 2023 murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar – a Canadian citizen and prominent pro-Khalistan activist – outside a Sikh temple in Vancouver.

India strongly denied the claims, and both nations expelled senior diplomats in a tit-for-tat escalation.

G7 Leaders' Summit 2025: Which other countries have already been invited by Canada?

1. The South African high commission told The Canadian Press that Canada invited President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the summit.

2. According to CBC news, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on May 4 that Canada invited him to the summit and he will attend.

3. Canada also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend and he confirmed again this week he will be there.

4. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that Canada had invited her nearly two weeks prior but she had not yet decided whether she'll attend.

(With inputs from agencies)