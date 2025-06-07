Qatar's Al Harithi Reaches Pommel Horse Final At Asian Championships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Jecheon, South Korea: In a breakthrough moment for Qatari gymnastics, Rakan Al Harithi (pictured) earned a spot in the pommel horse final at the 12th Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, held in Jecheon, South Korea.

Competing with confidence and composure, Rakan delivered one of his strongest performances to date, scoring 13.733 in the qualification round.

His routine featured a difficulty score of 5.0 and an impressive execution of 8.733, reflecting the technical precision and calm rhythm that caught the judges' attention.

What makes this achievement even more meaningful is that it marks Rakan's first-ever appearance in a final at the Asian Championships.

For Qatar, this moment represents more than just numbers on a scoreboard. It's a symbol of growth, hard work, and the rising presence of Qatari gymnasts at the elite level.

Rakan's milestone is a testament to his dedication and to the support behind the scenes-from coaches, teammates, and the broader gymnastics community in Qatar.

As the competition continues, all eyes will be on the pommel horse final. Whether he takes the stage or not, Rakan Al Harithi has already made history-and inspired the next generation of gymnasts back home.