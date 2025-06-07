Qatar Leads Cybersecurity Innovation Through Next-Gen Technologies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar continues to cement its leadership in cybersecurity innovation across the GCC, integrating cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), edge computing, and quantum-safe frameworks into its national cybersecurity strategy.

According to Omar Sherin, Technology Consulting Partner at PwC Middle East, these advancements are not just shaping Qatar's cyber defense posture-they are driving a broader, digitally secure transformation aligned with the nation's long-term vision.

“Qatar has long been a pioneer in cybersecurity within the GCC region,” said Sherin.“It was among the first countries to issue a National Information Assurance Standard in 2010, followed by a Cloud Security Standard in 2011, and the National Cybersecurity Framework in 2020,” he told The Peninsula. These early initiatives laid the groundwork for secure digital infrastructure across the country.

The nation's latest National Cybersecurity Strategy (2024–2030) reflects a forward-looking approach, explicitly emphasising the secure integration of emerging technologies, including AI and quantum computing. In alignment with this strategy, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) introduced the 'Guidelines for Safe and Secure Adoption of AI' in 2024, offering essential guidance for organisations embarking on their AI journey.

“As AI becomes more pervasive, Qatar is taking proactive steps to manage associated risks while enabling innovation. These efforts ensure that national standards evolve in tandem with global technological advancements,” Sherin noted.

The rise of smart cities and Industry 4.0 initiatives in Qatar is also catalysing the growth of edge computing security.“Edge computing is becoming increasingly relevant as the country advances its digital transformation goals. The decentralised nature of edge environments calls for innovative security solutions tailored to handle data closer to its source,” Sherin explained.

Sherin also highlighted Qatar's global engagement in tech innovation, including its recent hosting of the World AI Summit, as a demonstration of its commitment to staying abreast of international standards and breakthroughs.



Sherin also points out that data classification remains one of the most persistent challenges, especially for organisations transitioning from legacy systems when it comes to cloud migration.

“Proper data classification is essential-it helps businesses determine what can be shared publicly versus what must remain internal or confidential,” he said.“A best practice is to adopt a phased migration strategy, including contingency planning such as rollback strategies and execution time limits.”

Looking ahead, Sherin sees cloud security in Qatar evolving over the next five years to support specific industry needs.“Sector-specific cloud security policies will become more prominent, especially in areas like Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and TASMU smart city initiatives,” he said.

Additionally, Sherin stressed the importance of balancing innovation with sovereignty. He said,“The government's early partnerships with leading global cloud service providers have ensured that Qatari businesses can benefit from world-class cloud platforms while retaining the ability to store data locally. This strikes the right balance between innovation and data sovereignty.”

Qatar is already preparing for a quantum-safe future, with research initiatives led by Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the Qatar Center for Quantum Computing (QC2).“These initiatives aim to position Qatar as a regional leader in quantum research and cybersecurity,” Sherin added.