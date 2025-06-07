Al Daayen Municipality Holds Agricultural Workshop For Shafallah Center Members

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to empower various segments of society and promote the inclusion of people with disabilities in community activities, Al Daayen Municipality, represented by the Parks Section of the Services Affairs Department, recently organised an interactive agricultural workshop for members of the Shafallah Center. This initiative was held under the umbrella of“Promising Capabilities.”

The workshop aimed to enhance environmental awareness among the participants and provide them with basic agricultural skills. It included a simplified explanation of the importance and benefits of plants and how to care for them. In addition, a hands-on learning activity was conducted, during which the participants planted seasonal flower seedlings, making the experience both educational and engaging.

This initiative is part of Al Daayen Municipality's commitment to supporting all members of the community by providing an inclusive educational environment. It seeks to equip people with disabilities with practical skills that aid in their integration into the labor market and enable them to contribute effectively to community development.

The workshop reflects the municipality's dedication to promoting social inclusion and ensuring equal opportunities for all through developmental and training initiatives that recognize individual needs and highlight participants' potential.