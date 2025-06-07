Citizens, Residents Celebrate Eid Al-Adha With Faith And Fervour

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar came alive with the vibrant spirit of Eid Al Adha yesterday as the nation, known for blending tradition with modernity, marked the joyous occasion with heartfelt prayers, communal gatherings, and acts of charity, reflecting the deep-rooted values of faith, unity, and generosity.

The day began with thousands of worshippers flocking to mosques across the country for the special Eid prayers. Major mosques, including the iconic Imam Muhammad ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, were adorned with lights and filled to capacity as families dressed in their finest attire gathered to offer thanks and seek blessings.

The sermons emphasized the significance of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice, urging the faithful to embody selflessness and compassion in their daily lives.

Following the prayers, the traditional ritual of animal sacrifice took place in designated facilities adhering to Qatar's strict health and safety standards.

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment ensured that slaughterhouses operated smoothly, with streamlined processes for meat distribution. In line with the festival's ethos, much of the meat was shared with families, neighbors, and the less fortunate, both locally and abroad.

Charitable organizations played a pivotal role, facilitating meat donations to communities in need across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Doha's vibrant public spaces buzzed with activity as families gathered to celebrate. Souq Waqif, a cultural hub, was a kaleidoscope of colors and aromas, with vendors selling traditional sweets like baklava and maamoul, alongside intricately designed henna services for children and adults alike. The souq's open courtyards hosted cultural performances, including traditional Ardha sword dances, captivating both locals and tourists.

“Eid here is special because it brings everyone together-Qataris, expats, and visitors,” said Aisha Al-Mansoori, a local shopkeeper.“It's a time to share joy and create memories.”

The waterfront Corniche was another focal point, where families enjoyed leisurely strolls under the warm June sun. Children laughed and played at Katara Cultural Village, which hosted a range of Eid activities, from storytelling sessions about Islamic heritage to art workshops.



The Katara Eid Festival, a highlight of the season, featured live music, craft stalls, and a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the night sky, drawing cheers from crowds.

In a nod to Qatar's commitment to sustainability, several initiatives promoted eco-friendly celebrations. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) encouraged residents to reduce waste during Eid feasts and use biodegradable packaging for food distribution.

Community groups organized clean-up drives in public parks, ensuring the festivities left a positive impact on the environment.

“Eid in Qatar feels like home, no matter where you're from,” said Fatima Khan, a Pakistani resident who has lived in Doha for a decade.“The warmth and hospitality here are unmatched.”

On a national level, the government ensured accessibility and safety during the celebrations. Free transportation services were provided to major mosques, and security personnel were deployed to manage crowds at popular venues. Qatar Tourism promoted Eid-themed events, boosting domestic tourism and showcasing the country's cultural richness to international visitors.



As the first day of Eid Al Adha 2025 drew to a close, Qatar stood as a shining example of unity in diversity. From the solemn prayers at dawn to the joyous gatherings under starlit skies, the nation celebrated with a shared sense of purpose and gratitude, reaffirming the timeless values of faith, community, and compassion that define this sacred festival.