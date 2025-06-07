Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ADB Supports Energy Modernization Projects In Kyrgyzstan

2025-06-07 02:05:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 7. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is set to fork over a grant of $940,800 to give the Meter Data Management System (MDM) of the Kyrgyz Energy Settlement Center a much-needed facelift, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The agreement was reached following a meeting in the Philippines' Manila between Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev and ADB officials, including ADB's Director General for Central and West Asia, Eugene Zhukov, Director General of the Sector Operations Department, Hideaki Iwasaki, and Senior Energy Director, Priyantha Wijayatunga.

In addition, the ADB leadership expressed readiness to consider allocating $130–150 million for the first phase of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant project; financing for the Kurpsai HPP project will be considered after completion of its feasibility study; and ADB decided to go the whole nine yards to get the ball rolling on the project to set up a floating solar power station at HPP-5.

The parties also agreed to hold a follow-up meeting in Kyrgyzstan soon to continue discussing joint projects. The meeting ended with mutual respect and wishes for success in future cooperation.

