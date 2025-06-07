403
Kuwait Oil Price Rises To USD 64.99 Pb -- KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 7 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price rose by 33 cents to USD 64.99 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 64.66 on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.
In international markets, the Brent crude forwards dropped by 12 cents to USD 65.22 pb while West Texas crude fell by 15 cents to USD 63.22 pb. (end)
