Precious Metals Slide: Fed Pause And Rising Unemployment Hit Gold, Silver
Investors now anticipate minimal movement in monetary policy, which could keep gold under pressure. In India, the full impact of this international price drop will be reflected in domestic markets after 10 am on Saturday. Currently, gold prices are stable. In Hyderabad, 22-carat gold is at Rs 91,300 per 10 grams, and 24-carat gold is at Rs 99,600. In recent days, the price of gold had increased by Rs 400 to Rs 1,400.
However, this trend may reverse in the current international scenario. Silver has also mirrored gold's volatility, recently hitting a 13-year high of $36.35 per ounce internationally before slightly retreating to $36. The price of silver increased by Rs 4,000 in a single day, reaching Rs 1.18 lakh per kg.
